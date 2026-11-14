Sandy Springs has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from phones to shop floors to auto service counters. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Sandy Springs, GA (must live within 50 miles of Suwanee office )

Sandy Springs, GA (must live within ) Type: Full-time , hybrid (minimum 2 in-office days per month; extra in-person training first 6 months)

, hybrid (minimum 2 in-office days per month; extra in-person training first 6 months) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start date: January 11, 2027

No prior claims experience needed — they provide paid training and licensing. Good fit if you enjoy fast-paced phone work, problem-solving, and guiding people through stressful situations after an auto accident.

Employer: Hill Liquors

Hill Liquors Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Salary: From $10.00/hour

Hands-on retail role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Great if you’re dependable, like talking with people, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Full-time , hourly, key holder / manager-on-duty

, hourly, key holder / manager-on-duty Salary: Not listed

Lead the front of an auto service shop: schedule appointments, support techs, talk with guests about repairs, and help hit sales goals. Comes with performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k), health/vision/dental (FT), and room to grow if you like both customer service and cars.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.