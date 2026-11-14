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🛒 Sandy Springs Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Sandy Springs has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from phones to shop floors to auto service counters. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Auto Claims Desk Adjuster Hybrid - Suwanee, GA
- Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA (must live within 50 miles of Suwanee office)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (minimum 2 in-office days per month; extra in-person training first 6 months)
- Salary: Not listed
- Start date: January 11, 2027
No prior claims experience needed — they provide paid training and licensing. Good fit if you enjoy fast-paced phone work, problem-solving, and guiding people through stressful situations after an auto accident.
Store Associate — Hill Liquors
- Employer: Hill Liquors
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: From $10.00/hour
Hands-on retail role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Great if you’re dependable, like talking with people, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Automotive Assistant Store Manager - Store 1400
- Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time, hourly, key holder / manager-on-duty
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front of an auto service shop: schedule appointments, support techs, talk with guests about repairs, and help hit sales goals. Comes with performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k), health/vision/dental (FT), and room to grow if you like both customer service and cars.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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