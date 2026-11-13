Sandy Springs has some solid options right now if you’re in law or compliance. Here are a few roles with real growth paths and steady work.

Employer: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB)

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB) Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the Property and Liability Coverage Practice Group handling complex insurance coverage work for commercial and residential policies. You’ll draft coverage opinions, manage litigation from start to finish, and represent insurers in mediations, arbitrations, and court.

Employer: GreenSky®

Location: Sandy Springs, GA (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is bonus-eligible with full benefits; see employer site)

Support a growing Compliance team by managing multi-state licensing portfolios in NMLS and working directly with regulators. Good fit if you have 3+ years in a regulated business or 2–4 years in legal/licensing/compliance, love deadlines, and want a mix of regulatory exams, data work, and cross-team projects.

Employer: Richter, Head, Shinall, White & Slotkin LLP

Location: Atlanta/Sandy Springs, GA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $100,000/year

Defense-side role for an attorney with 1+ year of experience and active Georgia Bar status. You’ll get hands-on litigation (discovery, depos, mediations, hearings) plus close partner mentorship, bonuses, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.