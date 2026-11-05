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🍽️ Sandy Springs GA Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Sandy Springs has a steady flow of front-of-house, back-of-house, and salon roles right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying busy.
Server
- Employer: Little Thai Cuisine
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $400–$700 per week (in person)
Classic server role at a local Thai spot where you’ll greet guests, take orders, run food, and handle the POS. Good fit if you’ve got restaurant experience, can move fast, and like the energy of a busy dining room.
Private Catholic School Utility/ Dishwasher, Day Shift
- Employer: ChefAdvantage
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA 30328
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 2:30/3:00 PM, follows school calendar
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program
Daytime-only role in a school dining hall—no late nights or weekends. You’ll handle dishwashing, some food prep and serving, and be part of a steady, school-year schedule with solid benefits.
Hair Stylist
- Employer: Life Time Inc. (LifeSpa & Salon)
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time
Salon position inside a fitness club, doing cuts, color, highlights, and more while promoting salon products and services. Great if you’re a licensed stylist with 1–3 years’ experience who wants a steady flow of clients in a club setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up every week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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