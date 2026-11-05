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Sandy Springs
🏥 Sandy Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
6 days ago
Sandy Springs has a nice mix of hospital, clinic, and senior-care jobs right now. Lots of options if you want steady hours, travel contracts, or just weekend shifts.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy
- Location: Sandy Springs / Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year + monthly bonuses, up to $30,000 sign-on (select locations)
Work with a diverse caseload (ortho, sports, neuro, pelvic health) and get a 6-week onboarding, free CE, mentorship, and clear paths to leadership at a USA Today Top Workplace.
ER Veterinary Technician Supervisor
- Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time
Lead and mentor an ER vet tech team, help with training and scheduling, and still stay hands-on with advanced cases. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE support, and strong career-growth programs.
Personal Care Assistant (PCA) – Home Care
- Employer: Prestige Signature Care LLC
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
- Pay: $15–$17/hour
Provide non-medical support to seniors at home—companionship, light housekeeping, errands, and meal help. Flexible schedules and a chance to build close, one-on-one relationships with clients.
In Home Caregiver – Arabic Speaking
- Employer: Atlanta Home Care, Inc.
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Part-time (about 12–30 hours/week)
- Pay: From $15/hour
Support a female client with daily personal care; must be fluent in Arabic. Great fit if you want steady, in-person hours with one client and a flexible schedule.
Dental Assistant (Monday Only)
- Employer: Providence Dental Partners / Inspire Dental of Sandy Springs
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Listed as Full-time, but Monday-only schedule
- Pay: $26–$28/hour
Perfect if you’re an experienced dental assistant (3–5 years) wanting a single, set day each week in a modern office, with endo/oral surgery and digital scanning experience.
Registered Nurse – PACU Travel Contract
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Atlanta, GA 30342 (Sandy Springs area)
- Type: Travel nursing contract, 12 weeks
- Shift: 12-hour nights, 3x/week
- Estimated Pay: $1,785–$1,900 gross per week
PACU travel role at a major facility with weekly pay, benefits for eligible staff, and recruiter support—ideal if you have 2+ years’ RN experience and want to boost income fast.
MRI Tech – Travel Contract
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Atlanta, GA 30342 (Sandy Springs area)
- Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks
- Shift: Day shift
- Estimated Pay: $2,226–$2,309 gross per week
Travel MRI Tech role with strong weekly pay, access to top facilities, and support from a national staffing agency—good for techs ready to travel and grow their skills.
Medication Technician (Med Tech) – Weekend Senior Living
- Employer: Avenly Boutique Senior Living
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Part-time, rotating weekends
- Schedule: 1st & 3rd or 2nd & 4th weekends; Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon
- Pay: $20/hour, about 20–25 hours/week
Handle med passes and documentation for higher-acuity residents in a boutique assisted living setting. Great if you want a consistent weekend-only schedule.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Weekend Senior Living
- Employer: Avenly Boutique Senior Living
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Part-time, rotating weekends
- Schedule: 1st & 3rd or 2nd & 4th weekends; Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon
- Pay: $19/hour, about 20–25 hours/week
Hands-on CNA role with higher-acuity residents—ADLs, transfers, and close monitoring. Ideal if you want steady weekend work and like a smaller, assisted-living environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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