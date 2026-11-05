🏥 Sandy Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Sandy Springs has a nice mix of hospital, clinic, and senior-care jobs right now. Lots of options if you want steady hours, travel contracts, or just weekend shifts.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: Sandy Springs / Marietta, GA

Sandy Springs / Marietta, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year + monthly bonuses, up to $30,000 sign-on (select locations)

Work with a diverse caseload (ortho, sports, neuro, pelvic health) and get a 6-week onboarding, free CE, mentorship, and clear paths to leadership at a USA Today Top Workplace.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Full-time

Lead and mentor an ER vet tech team, help with training and scheduling, and still stay hands-on with advanced cases. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE support, and strong career-growth programs.

Employer: Prestige Signature Care LLC

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: $15–$17/hour

Provide non-medical support to seniors at home—companionship, light housekeeping, errands, and meal help. Flexible schedules and a chance to build close, one-on-one relationships with clients.

Employer: Atlanta Home Care, Inc.

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Part-time (about 12–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $15/hour

Support a female client with daily personal care; must be fluent in Arabic. Great fit if you want steady, in-person hours with one client and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Providence Dental Partners / Inspire Dental of Sandy Springs

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Listed as Full-time , but Monday-only schedule

Listed as , but Pay: $26–$28/hour

Perfect if you’re an experienced dental assistant (3–5 years) wanting a single, set day each week in a modern office, with endo/oral surgery and digital scanning experience.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA 30342 (Sandy Springs area)

Atlanta, GA 30342 (Sandy Springs area) Type: Travel nursing contract , 12 weeks

, 12 weeks Shift: 12-hour nights, 3x/week

12-hour nights, 3x/week Estimated Pay: $1,785–$1,900 gross per week

PACU travel role at a major facility with weekly pay, benefits for eligible staff, and recruiter support—ideal if you have 2+ years’ RN experience and want to boost income fast.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Atlanta, GA 30342 (Sandy Springs area)

Atlanta, GA 30342 (Sandy Springs area) Type: Travel healthcare contract , 13 weeks

, 13 weeks Shift: Day shift

Day shift Estimated Pay: $2,226–$2,309 gross per week

Travel MRI Tech role with strong weekly pay, access to top facilities, and support from a national staffing agency—good for techs ready to travel and grow their skills.

Employer: Avenly Boutique Senior Living

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Part-time , rotating weekends

, rotating weekends Schedule: 1st & 3rd or 2nd & 4th weekends; Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon

1st & 3rd or 2nd & 4th weekends; Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon Pay: $20/hour, about 20–25 hours/week

Handle med passes and documentation for higher-acuity residents in a boutique assisted living setting. Great if you want a consistent weekend-only schedule.

Employer: Avenly Boutique Senior Living

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Part-time , rotating weekends

, rotating weekends Schedule: 1st & 3rd or 2nd & 4th weekends; Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon

1st & 3rd or 2nd & 4th weekends; Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon Pay: $19/hour, about 20–25 hours/week

Hands-on CNA role with higher-acuity residents—ADLs, transfers, and close monitoring. Ideal if you want steady weekend work and like a smaller, assisted-living environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.