Kotek won big in Oregon. But was it really a vote for her?

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is not a popular governor.

A ranking by Cook Political Report in 2025 found Kotek to be one of the least popular governors in the country, ranked No. 48 out of 50.

When Republican primary voters decided her reelection bid would be a rematch against Sen. Christine Drazan, who ran against her four years earlier, pollsters suspected the race would be close — a near tie, according to some polls.

Then came Tuesday, and Kotek eased into a second term without much issue, besting her two-time rival by a wider margin than last election.

In every county across Oregon, Kotek won a larger share of the vote on Tuesday compared to her first run for governor and flipped two counties in her favor that were carried by Drazan last election.

Four years ago, Drazan won Deschutes County, besting Kotek there by 3 percentage points. But this year Kotek beat Drazan in that county by nearly 5 points, according to early election results.

A similar story played out in Clackamas County, where Drazan lives, which went to the Republican in 2022 by more than 4 points. This year, Drazan lost in Clackamas County.

But political experts say there are likely three reasons why Kotek won on Tuesday, and none are because she’s beloved by Oregonians.

The Donald Trump of it all

As the Trump administration faces historically low approval ratings, Democrats stormed into office on Tuesday in races across the nation. State legislatures and governorships flipped to Democrat control, as did both houses of Congress.

That swell also had an impact in Oregon, experts said.

“A tide raises all the boats, even the leaky ones,” said Paul Manson, a research assistant professor at Portland State University’s Center for Public Service.

Kotek made President Donald Trump a signature figure of her campaign, even though he wasn’t on the ballot.

Experts said Kotek needed to steer the campaign to be about Trump, as her low approval ratings made it difficult to sway voters on her own. A DHM research poll released in September gave Kotek an approval rating of 34%. Drazan had 42%.

“The more Kotek made this a campaign about Trump, the better she was going to do,” said Alison Gash, who runs the political science department at the University of Oregon. “The numbers weren’t looking especially good focusing just on what she produced while in office.”

Drazan criticized Kotek on the campaign trail for focusing so much of the race on Trump, instead of on Oregon.

Gash said Kotek’s strategy essentially asked Oregonians to hold their noses and vote for her in order to stop Trump and Republican politics from taking hold locally.

That strategy worked, Gash said, but it was risky.

“Her whole campaign was against Trump, and, by extension, Drazan,” Gash said. “But there are only so many moments where that’s a winning strategy. This happened to be one of them.”

Drazan tried to distance herself from Trump during the campaign, avoiding him as much as possible, but it proved ineffective, Gash said.

“Drazan held her own, but ultimately the tides of Trumpism and the same economic pressures that created the groundswell for progressive candidates we are seeing win across the country are exactly what was animating and activating voters here in Oregon,” Gash said.

Lower voter turnout than previous elections

Though final vote totals aren’t yet available, voter turnout in Oregon’s election this year was lower than the previous Kotek-Drazan race in 2022.

That year, Kotek collected more than 917,000 votes, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s official results, and Drazan received about 850,000. The unofficial tally from Nov. 3 has Kotek winning with just 795,000 votes. Drazan dropped to 699,000.

Lower turnout may have played a role in how Tuesday’s election turned out, Manson said.

“This was not a super exciting ballot,” Manson said. “There were no statewide ballot measures that got people jazzed and the approval ratings for (Kotek and Drazan) are so sad. Nobody was that fired up.”

Manson said that may have kept some undecided or third-party voters away.

“The party faithful on both sides were most likely the ones voting in this election,” he said.

The role women played in Tuesday’s vote

As much as Tuesday’s vote fell along political lines, it also fell on gender lines.

Early results show women tended to vote for Kotek, nearly two-to-one, while the majority of Drazan’s votes came from men.

Oregon has a long legal history of protecting abortion and reproductive rights, which have been threatened since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. That likely was on the minds of women voters, Gash said.

“We know more about what it means to be living in a pro-life state than we did in 2022 (when Roe was overturned and Kotek beat Drazan for the first time),” Gash said. “We see what it looks like when you have a deeply restrictive state and all of the horror stories that come out of those places.”

Drazan, who is pro-life, said repeatedly on the campaign trail that she would not ban abortion access in Oregon, but Kotek pushed it hard in her campaign, stating that reproductive health would be in jeopardy under a Drazan administration.

Former President Barack Obama made similar claims in pro-Kotek ads that ran ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

“There are a lot of women voters who may not have been buying Drazan’s argument that she wouldn’t ban abortion,” Gash said. “Or maybe they were smart enough to see that it doesn’t take outright banning it in order to really restrict it.”

‘I need to see progress’

The Kotek campaign did not respond to requests for comment for this article, but in a press conference on Friday, Nov. 6, Kotek laid out her belief on why voters turned to her for four more years.

“I trust Oregon voters to understand all the nuances and look at all the information,” she said. “They made a choice on Election Night, based on who they thought was closer to their values and vision — particularly when it came to making progress in the state and the efforts to stop the Trump administration.

“Elections are not popularity contests,” she continued, “they are decisions made by voters to say who is the best person to lead us forward, even if they might not 100% agree with you. And that’s what we saw on Election Night. People stuck with me and in a bigger margin than they did in 2022.”

Kotek said she plans to be more aggressive to fix the problems that impact Oregonians, such as affordability, education and health care.

“I am not going to stand back and wait for the legislature to figure it out,” she said. “I need to see progress in the first month, the second month, the third month. We need to stand up for people. People voted Democrats in because they want stuff to happen, and I need the legislature to do that. I am going to be in the building and I’m going to be on top of them every day saying, ‘We’ve got to get stuff done.'”

In her victory speech on Election Night, Kotek told a crowd of supporters that voters had taken a clear stance against the president.

“Elections aren’t just about winning. We win for a reason,” she said. “There are just too many people who are struggling right now, and they need to know that their elected leaders are going to stand up for them and with them to make sure they have what they need. And as your governor, I’m going to continue to tackle those big problems with you. We’re going to stand up to President Trump, and we’re going to build a future where everyone has success.”

Questions moving forward

Kotek’s win on Tuesday will be hailed as a victory for Democrats, but Kotek and Drazan’s low approval ratings may raise questions for future elections, Gash and Manson agree, if Democrats hope to hold onto their power in the state.

Oregon runs a closed primary system, where only registered members of a political party vote in that party’s primary, giving voters who don’t fit in the two major parties no say in who will eventually be on their ballots.

That can make it hard for candidates to draw support outside of their base, Manson said.

“One-third of the state are unaffiliated voters,” Manson said. “They are getting a ballot that doesn’t look like the candidates they want to see.”

Long term, Manson said, a lack of excitement for either the Republican or Democrat candidates may lead to voter frustration and, eventually, calls to change the state’s primary system to open primaries, where all voters would have a say.

“The failure to have engaging candidates at the top of the ticket should worry both parties about how they can connect to the broader electorate,” Manson said.

Gash agreed.

“Ideally, the next candidate Democrats have is someone voters want to vote for,” Gash said, “instead of a vote against someone else.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with comments from Gov. Tina Kotek