2026 Election | Results and What we Learned

As the dust settles on a busy election night with historic turnout for an Oregon midterm and major national implications for the next two years, here is what we learned from the local results.

Gresham likes the direction

When he saw the first wave of results on Election Night, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall couldn’t keep a beaming smile off his face. The incumbent fended off a challenge from Councilor Sue Piazza with 64% of the vote. It was the kind of result that energized.

“Gresham has appreciated what we have accomplished in the last six years,” Stovall said. “These results show we need to keep moving forward.”

It was the message he had heard throughout his campaign. Folks told him time and again they were happy with the direction Gresham is moving under the city’s 28th mayor.

“When I was out knocking on doors, so many people would ask, ‘Why would we want to change,’” he said. “(Tonight) shows people like the position Gresham is in.”

That was also true in one of the council races. Incumbent Janine Gladfelter will return after a landslide 76% victory over Daniel Miller. That makes Gladfelter the veteran statewoman on council — something that makes her chuckle.

“I never thought I would be the longest-serving member on council when I first ran,” she said.

Gladfelter first joined Gresham City Council in 2017. During her tenure, she has focused on public safety, economic development and business support, and housing.

During an Election Night gathering, she said this would likely be her final stint on council. She wanted to run one more time to ensure the city’s stability.

“It is so important to vote, no matter who it is for,” Gladfelter said. “It takes all of us participating, be it on the ballot or volunteering, to make this a community.”

Two new councilors will be joining after incumbents Jerry Hinton and Eddy Morales did not file for reelection.

Heather Coleman-Cox won Position 2 with 61% of the vote. She serves on the Gresham-Barlow School District board of directors and has served on several city committees focused on public safety and development. She is also a founding member of Multnomah East Indivisible, which coordinates the No Kings Rallies.

Teo Ramirez won Position 4 with 42% of the vote against a crowded field — Joshua Al-jaouni, Krestina Aziz, and Gregory Schroeder also sought the seat. The 26-year-old is the youngest person to be elected to the Gresham City Council.

“As a proud Mexican American, first-generation college graduate, and someone who grew up right here in Gresham, this moment means so much to me, my family, friends, and young people across East County,” he said.

Estacada ready for a change

A big shakeup is coming to a community still coming to terms with its major growth in recent years.

Councilor Jonathan Metcalf unseated Sean Drinkwine to become Estacada’s new mayor. He won with 63% of the vote.

“Thank you for believing in me, trusting me, and allowing me to stand for our city,” Metcalf said. “Together, we will build an Estacada where everyone feels welcome, heard, and seen.”

Metcalf is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served two deployments in Afghanistan. He was appointed to City Council in 2023 and elected in 2024.

Metcalf has advocated for bridging the gap between City Hall and the community — a large part of that is transparency and ensuring everyone is on the same page. He likes how Estacada rallies together in the face of adversity — specifically supporting each other during wildfire season. He is an advocate for getting youth involved — especially with so many young families choosing to move into town. He coaches youth football and is a father of four. Metcalf is also focused on fixing the city’s infrastructure and ensuring future growth doesn’t mar the community’s look and feel.

“This administration will be accountable, attentive, hands-on, transparent in our communication, and entirely focused on working for the citizens of Estacada,” Metcalf said. “Accountability starts at the individual level, and that begins with leadership.”

Drinkwine led for 10 years and oversaw improvements to public safety, strengthened infrastructure, supported local business, and invested in the future.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Mayor-elect Jonathan Metcalf,” Drinkwine said. “I wish him every success as he continues this important journey of public service.”

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together,” Drinkwine said. “Elections come and go; leadership changes; but the heart and soul of Estacada will always be its people.”

‘Blue Wave’ hits

Following the national trend, Democrats did well in the local races. Rep. Lamar Wise, HD 48 (Powell Butte, Damascus); Rep. Zach Hudson, HD 49 (Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village); Rep. Ricki Ruiz, HD 50 (Gresham); and Hank Sanders, HD 52 (Sandy, Hood River, Columbia River Gorge) all won their race. The lone local Republican to win a seat was Rep. Matt Bunch, the incumbent for HD 51 (Estacada, Sandy).

In the Senate, Republican Jeff Helfrich, the outgoing representative for HD 52, staved off a challenge by Nicole Bassett.

Troutdale wary of public safety changes

The city of Troutdale has some big questions swirling around public safety. Two ballot measures (one an advisory vote) were put forward during the midterm to forge a path forward. Voters didn’t have much of an appetite for either.

Ballot Measure 26-265, which would have established a five-year local option levy for police, fire, and 911 operations, was shot down with a 62% “No” vote. Right now, Troutdale doesn’t have the property tax revenue to pay for its police, fire, and 911 contracts. With the levy failure, the city has spoken about increasing a public safety fee (potentially to more than $65 per month by 2030).

Measure 26-266 could have solved those funding woes. The city wanted to test the waters around reforming the Troutdale Police Department. In a narrow vote, 51% of folks said “No” to that plan. If the measure had passed, the city would have dedicated resources and manpower to moving forward with bringing back Troutdale Police.

Every vote matters

If you think your individual vote is meaningless, look no further than Troutdale. Five candidates ran for a trio of council seats. Leading the vote was Sheri Winters (24%), and claiming the second seat was incumbent Zach Andrews (incumbent). The fight for third has been one of inches. The initial wave of results had incumbent Geoffrey Wunn ahead of former mayor Randy Lauer. Then, later that night, Lauer pulled ahead by a single vote. By the following morning, Lauer had a bit more breathing room with a 47-vote advantage.

Reynolds District needs school improvements

Reynolds School District voters have shown they support creating safer spaces for their students to learn.

Measure 26-268 is a $162.5 million bond to replace Glenfair Elementary, repair 12 schools, and increase safety/security throughout the district. That ask passed with 57% “Yes.”

The major project is replacing Glenfair, which was built in 1954, with a modern school building. Other projects will include repairs at the other schools; fencing and safety/security improvements; a new fire alarm system; a new public announcement system; and a turf athletic field with bleachers at Reynolds High.

Dearth of candidates

For many voters across the region, there were few choices when it came to filling out the ballot. Many races, especially in smaller municipalities, had few people toss their hat in the ring. That left plenty of uncontested races.

Both Sandy Mayor Kathleen Walker and Fairview Mayor Keith Kudrna were elected without challenge. Sandy had two council seats unopposed, Estacada had three candidates for three seats, Fairview had two council seats, and both Wood Village’s council positions were unopposed.

This has been the case for quite a few election cycles — in the 2022 election, Wood Village had a position that had zero candidates running.