    Corbett woman shares cancer story to encourage others to utilize free mammogram clinic

    By Brit Allen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJoJC_0w9lymbo00

    When Danielle Iseminger, then 36, signed up for her church’s free mammogram clinic in Sandy last April, she said she really “had no reason to go.”

    “I don’t have a family history of breast cancer and I hadn’t found any lumps or had side effects of cancer,” she explained.

    Iseminger, a Corbett resident, had heard about the clinic because she works at and attends the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church, which facilitates mammogram clinics multiple times a year, and on a whim she asked for an appointment.

    Little did she know that appointment could save her life.

    “I think God pushed me to do it,” Iseminger said. “I assume that even (the clinicians) thought I’d be perfectly healthy. They said they’d email me my results. Instead, I got a phone call asking me to come in for an ultrasound. That call was like: ‘Whoa, something could be wrong.’”

    The ultrasound then showed Iseminger had stage-two breast cancer.

    “I had several lumps and it wasn’t something they could just remove one and it’s done (but) it had not spread,” Iseminger explained. “Surprisingly, when I got the actual diagnosis, it wasn’t as hard because I’d already kind of gone through the ‘what ifs.’ So, when they said it is cancer, I was still like ‘oh no,’ but it wasn’t as hard as that first phone call. That was the scary part.”

    After six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Iseminger was told in December that she’s cancer free. She still has to be on estrogen blockers for five years, but she said: “I am very thankful.”

    “I really didn’t think I needed that appointment,” she added. “But breast cancer affects one out of eight women and if I had waited, it might have been too late.”

    Now, Iseminger shares her story not only as a testament of her faith that “God helps us throughout life” but to encourage others to utilize this free resource in Sandy.

    Thursday, Nov. 14, the mobile mammography van operated by Hillsboro Medical Center, an OHSU Health Partner, will visit the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church, 18575 S.E. Langensand Road, again, offering appointments from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by reservation only.

    Walk-ins are not offered, so people must schedule appointments in advance by calling Tami Beaty at 503-698-4622. Beaty can also answer questions about the clinic.

    All health insurance is accepted including the Oregon Health Plan, Screenwise, Project Access, Medicare, but this clinic is not a preferred provider for those with Kaiser insurance. Those without insurance will not be turned away and services will be free of charge.

    Those intending to make an appointment should also have a primary care provider so the results of their mammography can be forwarded.

    Mammograms are typically recommended for people over 40, but those with a history of breast cancer in their families interested in receiving mammography services should contact their insurance companies about coverage. Those reserving an appointment must be more than 35 years old.

    You must not be pregnant or have breast fed within six months of your appointment and have not received a mammogram in at least a year.

    The mobile mammography program offers 3-D imaging in a private setting, including private dressing rooms.

    “I am a breast cancer survivor, so, for me, (this service) is very personal,” Beaty added. “I know how important it is to catch breast cancer early. I’ve had friends and family who’ve also had breast cancer, and my grandmother actually died from breast cancer. My survivability rate and treatment was so much easier with stage one (cancer). I hope to get women to be thinking and get checked every year.”

