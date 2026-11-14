Sandy’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in both senior care and autism support. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living

Cogir Senior Living Location: Sandy, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$21.50 per hour

Work in a senior living community helping residents with medications and daily care. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, free meals, and training/growth opportunities.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Sandy, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$24.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed—you’re paid for 40 hours of training, they cover your RBT certification, CPR/First Aid, and TB test, and there’s a clear career path in behavioral health.

If something here feels like a fit, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.