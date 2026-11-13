📅 Weekly preschool storytime at Sandy Library

Bring your little ones to Preschool Storytime with Miss Monica at the Sandy Library.

Every Thursday from 10:00–11:00am, enjoy:

Engaging books

Lively songs

Playful rhymes

These activities help build early language skills and a love of reading. After storytime, Todos Juntos will host a craft and playtime so kids can keep learning and having fun.

📍 Location: Hoyt Community Room, Sandy Library

No special prep needed—just come join the fun with your preschooler!