undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sandy
📅 Weekly Preschool Storytime at Sandy Library
10 days ago
📅 Weekly preschool storytime at Sandy Library
Bring your little ones to Preschool Storytime with Miss Monica at the Sandy Library.
Every Thursday from 10:00–11:00am, enjoy:
- Engaging books
- Lively songs
- Playful rhymes
These activities help build early language skills and a love of reading. After storytime, Todos Juntos will host a craft and playtime so kids can keep learning and having fun.
📍 Location: Hoyt Community Room, Sandy Library
No special prep needed—just come join the fun with your preschooler!
More Info: Preschool Storytime - Sandy Library | Sandy, OR
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.