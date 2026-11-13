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Sandy
📅 Teen GeekOut cosplay potluck & runway at Sandy Library
7 days ago
📅 GeekOut: Cosplay & Cuisine for Sandy teens
Teens, this one’s for you! Grades 6–12 are invited to a GeekOut: Cosplay and Cuisine fandom potluck and fashion show at the Sandy Library.
Dress up as your favorite character, bring a fandom-themed dish to share, and invite your family to come watch you walk the runway in costume. The library will also take green screen photos of your cosplay and send them to you after the event.
The library closes at 6 pm, so please arrive before 6 pm to take part.
Open to: Teens in grades 6–12, with family welcome to watch.
More Info: GeekOut: Cosplay and Cuisine | Sandy, OR
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