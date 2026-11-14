Sandusky’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Sandusky, OH

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps you moving—stocking shelves, lifting up to 40 lbs, climbing ladders, and helping keep the store clean and organized. Nights and weekends are needed, and craft/hobby experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Sandusky, OH (travel between local stores)

(travel between local stores) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17–$19 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Work with popular snack brands, visit multiple grocery and convenience stores, and build displays instead of standing at one register all day. Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay options.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Sandusky, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Help customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy, including Garden Center and Pro customer areas. This is a good fit if you like physical work, using store tech, and staying on your feet in a busy home improvement setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and pay are often clearer in the full posting, and you can see related roles from the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.