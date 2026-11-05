🛒 Sandusky, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay

Sandusky’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across stores and shifts. If you like helping customers, staying active, and steady pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Sandusky, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $15.75/hour (depends on experience and location)

Lead the sales floor, help customers find what they need, and cross-train in all areas of the store. This role stands out for its clear path to promotion, paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), medical/dental/vision, company-matched 401(k), and respectful schedules between 6am–10pm.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Sandusky, OH

Type: Part-time, third shift

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Keep dairy and frozen shelves full and organized overnight, using location codes to stock from carts or pallets. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, and education assistance for growth.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Sandusky, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour (good faith estimate)

Pick up and deliver auto parts to local customers, help in the store, and keep shelves stocked. This is a good fit if you like driving, staying on your feet, and talking with people; you’ll need a valid driver’s license and be able to lift up to 50 lbs (sometimes 100 lbs with help).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.