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🏥 Sandusky, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sandusky’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in clinics, homecare, and behavioral health. If you’re licensed in Ohio and want steady work, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.
Correctional Nurse LPN or RN
- Employer: Erie County Health Department / Erie County Community Health Center
- Location: Sandusky, OH (in-person, correctional setting)
- Pay: From $30.00/hour
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
Work as an LPN or RN providing care in a correctional facility, with a focus on trauma-responsive care. This role comes with 12 paid holidays (FT), medical/dental/vision (FT), OPERS retirement, and potential loan repayment through federal and state programs.
LPN - Homecare Overnights and Weekends
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Sandusky, OH (homecare)
- Pay: $25 – $32/hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
Provide one-on-one care for adult and pediatric homecare patients, with flexible day, evening, night, and weekend shifts. Maxim offers weekly pay, a wide benefits package, and options to build a schedule that fits your life.
LSW/LPC – Behavioral Health
- Employer: Brookfield Recovery
- Location: Sandusky, OH (outpatient, in-person)
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
Join an accredited outpatient behavioral health team providing individual and group therapy. This role offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and chances for professional development and continuing education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or flexible options once you talk to the recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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