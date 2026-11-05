🔧 Sandston, VA Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Open

Sandston has some solid building and maintenance roles right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping facilities running smoothly.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Shamin Hotels Location: Sandston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel maintenance role keeping guest rooms and common areas in top shape. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, painting, and general repairs, plus help train other maintenance staff. Comes with benefits for full-time staff (health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k with match, hotel discounts, and more) and room to grow across 70+ hotels. Apply via their main portal: https://shaminhotels.jobaline.com/ (search the job title and Sandston).

Employer: Employvision Inc.

Location: Sandston, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing, troubleshooting, and repairing facility machinery. You’ll do preventive and predictive maintenance, keep daily repair logs, follow lockout procedures, and help keep the work area safe and clean. Advanced skills in HVAC, electrical, mechanical, hydraulics/pneumatics, piping, or PLC programming are a big plus.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.