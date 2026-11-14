Sandpoint’s resort scene is gearing up, with solid year-round and winter-season roles. Good mix of steady hours in town and fun mountain jobs with perks.

Employer: Elite Alliance (Seasons at Sandpoint)

Elite Alliance (Seasons at Sandpoint) Location: Sandpoint, ID

Type: Full-time (30–35 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front office + clubhouse role at a lakeshore resort on nine acres. You’ll handle check-ins, emails, and concierge-style help for owners and guests. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off. Must be detail-oriented, good with Microsoft Office, and able to work weekends, weekdays, and holidays.

Employer: Schweitzer

Schweitzer Location: Sandpoint, ID (Schweitzer Mountain)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Wage: $12.00/hr + tips

Split your time between coffee bars and a food truck on the mountain. You’ll make espresso drinks, prep food, and run the register. Perks include a free Alterra pass, employee housing options, childcare discounts, 401(k) match, and pro-deal discounts. Age 16+, no experience needed—they’ll train.

Employer: Schweitzer

Schweitzer Location: Sandpoint, ID (Schweitzer Mountain)

Type: Full-time or part-time, seasonal

Wage: $13.00/hr + tips

Help keep the Chimney Rock dining room running smoothly by clearing tables, resetting, and backing up servers. Shifts are usually 10:00am–4:00pm or 4:00pm–9:00pm, and you’ll be on your feet most of the day. Good fit if you’re 16+, like a busy pace, and want to earn tips in a resort setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.