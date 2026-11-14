Sandpoint has a nice mix of office roles right now—from finance to real estate to the ski hill. Good options whether you want a steady 9–5 or a seasonal gig with perks.

Employer: Compass International Holdings (TitleOne)

Compass International Holdings (TitleOne) Location: Sandpoint, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk + admin + light barista work in a busy title and escrow office. You’ll greet clients, handle calls, process payments, keep the office running smoothly, and enjoy solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid family leave.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Sandpoint, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes base pay plus bonus opportunities)

Support a financial advisor and their clients at a Fortune 500 firm. This role is heavy on client service, scheduling, account paperwork, and using tools like Salesforce and Microsoft Office, with paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k), and full benefits. Posting is expected to stay open 30 days from 13-Nov-2026, but may close early.

Employer: Schweitzer

Location: Sandpoint, ID (mountain resort)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $16.00–$17.50/hour

Winter admin role in Employee Services, 3 days a week (Sat–Mon, 7:45am–4pm, plus holidays). You’ll handle phones, mail, data entry, and staff passes, with perks like a free Alterra pass, employee housing options, childcare discounts, 401(k) match, and pro deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good Sandpoint office jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.