🏥 Sandpoint healthcare jobs with multiple $60/hr+ openings

Sandpoint’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in therapy, assisted living, and clinic support roles. If you’re licensed (or working on it) and like close-knit teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Sandpoint, ID (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: PRN (listed under FULL_TIME)

PRN (listed under FULL_TIME) Pay: Up to $60/hr DOE

Work with long‑term care and short‑stay rehab patients in a SNF setting, helping with speech, swallowing, and communication goals. Open to new grads and CFYs, with an interdisciplinary team and a wide mix of diagnoses.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Sandpoint, ID (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: PRN (listed under FULL_TIME)

PRN (listed under FULL_TIME) Pay: Up to $60/hr DOE

Provide rehab for post‑acute, orthopedic, neuro, and cardiopulmonary patients in a SNF rehab environment. New grads welcome, and you’ll oversee PTAs and work closely with nursing and medical staff.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Sandpoint, ID (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: PRN (listed under FULL_TIME)

PRN (listed under FULL_TIME) Pay: Up to $60/hr DOE

Focus on ADLs and functional independence for a diverse patient mix in long‑term care and short‑term rehab. NBCOT‑certified OTs and new grads can apply; you’ll also supervise OTAs and students.

Employer: The Bridge at Sandpoint (Century Park Associates)

(Century Park Associates) Location: Sandpoint, ID

Type: Full-time , all shifts hiring

, all shifts hiring Pay: Not listed (shift differentials for NOCs)

Administer meds and support residents in an assisted living community. Med Tech or QMAP certification required, CNA not required, and you’ll get on‑the‑job training plus a steady role serving seniors.

Employer: Sandpoint Family Health Center

Location: Sandpoint, ID

Type: 20–40 hrs/week , no nights/weekends/holidays

, no nights/weekends/holidays Pay: $17.50–$22.00/hr, DOE and certification

Busy family practice clinic with patients of all ages. Great if you want hands‑on experience, strong training, and a path toward nursing or other healthcare careers, plus benefits and a Monday–Friday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or upcoming openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.