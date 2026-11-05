🏗️ Sandpoint ID Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Sandpoint’s aerospace scene is busy right now, with several high-paying engineering roles open. If you’ve got aircraft or tooling experience, this is a great moment to look.

Employer: StaffEagle LLC

StaffEagle LLC Location: Sandpoint, ID (onsite, Mon–Fri, 8–5)

(onsite, Mon–Fri, 8–5) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 + $25,000–$35,000 relocation

Senior-level role owning aircraft manufacturing improvements on the production floor. Ideal if you have 10+ years in aerospace manufacturing, strong CAD/GD&T/DFM, and love solving real build issues side-by-side with mechanics.

Employer: StaffEagle LLC

StaffEagle LLC Location: Sandpoint, ID (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $80,000–$140,000 per year

Hands-on role focused on final assembly and aircraft systems (electrical, avionics, hydraulics, fuel, flight controls). You’ll write work instructions, tune assembly sequences, and support mechanics while enjoying medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: StaffEagle LLC

StaffEagle LLC Location: Sandpoint, ID (onsite, Mon–Fri)

(onsite, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Design jigs, fixtures, and assembly aids that make aircraft builds faster, safer, and more accurate. Great fit if you have 5–10 years tooling design, strong GD&T, and CAD skills (Siemens NX, CATIA, SolidWorks, etc.), plus you want deep benefits and even relocation assistance.

Employer: StaffEagle LLC

StaffEagle LLC Location: Sandpoint, ID (onsite, Mon–Fri, 8–5)

(onsite, Mon–Fri, 8–5) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $130,000–$140,000 per year + $25,000–$35,000 relocation

High-impact role improving fabrication, subassembly, and final assembly for aircraft. Best for engineers with 10+ years aerospace manufacturing, strong ERP/BOM, CAD, GD&T, DFM, and a passion for cutting rework, bottlenecks, and delays.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Alaska / Northwest / Midwest (Sandpoint-area candidates considered case-by-case)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 DOE + bonus plan

Lead environmental remediation and civil/demolition projects with a safety-first national firm. Good match if you have 5+ years project management in remediation, can travel to job sites, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.