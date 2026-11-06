🏥 Sandersville GA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & NP Openings

Sandersville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and advanced practice providers. Here are a couple of strong local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CORE Occupational Medicine

CORE Occupational Medicine Location: Sandersville, GA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Work in occupational medicine with employees from major companies instead of a traditional clinic or hospital. You’ll handle pre-employment physicals, on-the-job injury care, return-to-work and fitness-for-duty exams, plus help manage immunization and surveillance programs. Great fit if you have NP experience in urgent care, ER, family, internal, or occupational medicine and want flexible PRN hours.

Employer: Innovative Renal Care

Location: Sandersville Dialysis Clinic LLC, 614 South Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

Sandersville Dialysis Clinic LLC, Type: Full-Time

Salary: $35.00 – $55.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient dialysis RN role with no overnight shifts and Sundays off. You’ll build long-term relationships with patients living with ESRD, get paid dialysis training if you’re new to the specialty, and have room to grow into Charge RN, Home Therapies, or leadership roles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, enhanced PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.