Sand Springs has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, these pups at Sand Springs Animal Welfare would love a visit.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

Punch is a handsome black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog mix who’s ready for a fresh start. If you love smart, active dogs who enjoy having a job to do, Punch could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Punch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

Pecan is a cream-colored Australian Cattle Dog mix with a soft look and a working-dog heart. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and training, Pecan may be the partner you’ve been hoping for.

👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

“Well butter my biscuits, I’m Cornbread!” This young Terrier/Pit Bull mix is about 9 months old, around 45 pounds, and has striking baby blue eyes that everyone at the shelter is swooning over. Staff say he’s “perfect” and “adorable” and can’t get over how cute he is.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sand Springs, OK, please consider visiting Sand Springs Animal Welfare or giving them a call at (918) 246-2543 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.