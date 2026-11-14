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🐶 Gentle Giants & Sweet Mixes Ready for Adoption in Sand Springs
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Sand Springs, OK? These adoptable pups at Sand Springs Animal Welfare are waiting for someone to love.
Gritz
- Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White & brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 246-2543
Gritz is a beautiful Husky/Lab mix with a striking white and brown coat. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home where she can settle in and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Gritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toast
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / St. Bernard mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White & brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 246-2543
Toast is a gentle giant in the making, a Great Pyrenees/St. Bernard mix with a soft, fluffy look and a calm presence. She’s an adult dog who would love a home that appreciates big, loving companions.
👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy (FKA Titan)
- Breed: Mastiff / Great Dane mix
- Age: Adult (young, big boy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 246-2543
Buddy, formerly known as Titan, is a young, large Mastiff/Great Dane mix. He was very nervous when he first arrived at the shelter, but he has warmed up to the volunteers and now shows his true self: a big, friendly goofball.
- Knows sit and shake
- Working on leash walking and not jumping
- Neutered and vaccinated — ready to go home
Buddy will do best with someone who can keep up his training and give him time to feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sand Springs, consider visiting Sand Springs Animal Welfare or giving them a call at (918) 246-2543 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.