Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Sand Springs, OK? These adoptable pups at Sand Springs Animal Welfare are waiting for someone to love.

Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever mix

Husky / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White & brown/chocolate

White & brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

Gritz is a beautiful Husky/Lab mix with a striking white and brown coat. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home where she can settle in and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Gritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / St. Bernard mix

Great Pyrenees / St. Bernard mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White & brown/chocolate

White & brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

Toast is a gentle giant in the making, a Great Pyrenees/St. Bernard mix with a soft, fluffy look and a calm presence. She’s an adult dog who would love a home that appreciates big, loving companions.

👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff / Great Dane mix

Mastiff / Great Dane mix Age: Adult (young, big boy)

Adult (young, big boy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

Buddy, formerly known as Titan, is a young, large Mastiff/Great Dane mix. He was very nervous when he first arrived at the shelter, but he has warmed up to the volunteers and now shows his true self: a big, friendly goofball.

Knows sit and shake

and Working on leash walking and not jumping

and Neutered and vaccinated — ready to go home

Buddy will do best with someone who can keep up his training and give him time to feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sand Springs, consider visiting Sand Springs Animal Welfare or giving them a call at (918) 246-2543 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.