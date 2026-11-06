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🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sand Springs
Sand Springs has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these three are hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.
Mike
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 246-2543
About Mike:
Mike is a sweet, friendly boy who came in as a stray and is a little underweight. He already knows sit, walks well on a leash, and loves to play. He keeps his kennel clean, which is a great sign for housetraining. Other dogs, cats, and kids are unknown at this time, so slow, supervised introductions will be important.
He is neutered and vaccinated, and he’s more than ready to find his forever home.
👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ham
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 246-2543
About Ham:
Ham is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a striking black and white coat. She’s an adult dog, a great age for families who want a companion past the puppy stage. For details on her personality, how she does with other pets, and vetting, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chicken
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 246-2543
About Chicken:
Chicken is a young, shy boy at first, but if you go slow, he warms up quickly and his soft side shines through. In his last home, he got along well with children and seems to be dog-friendly. Cats are unknown right now, but he’s described as sweet and friendly, and he’s dreaming of a comfy “furever” couch to call his own.
👉 Meet Chicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Sand Springs, OK, please consider visiting Sand Springs Animal Welfare to meet these dogs in person. A quick phone call to (918) 246-2543 can help you learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.