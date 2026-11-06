🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sand Springs

Sand Springs has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these three are hoping you’ll stop by and meet them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

About Mike:

Mike is a sweet, friendly boy who came in as a stray and is a little underweight. He already knows sit, walks well on a leash, and loves to play. He keeps his kennel clean, which is a great sign for housetraining. Other dogs, cats, and kids are unknown at this time, so slow, supervised introductions will be important.

He is neutered and vaccinated, and he’s more than ready to find his forever home.

👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

About Ham:

Ham is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a striking black and white coat. She’s an adult dog, a great age for families who want a companion past the puppy stage. For details on her personality, how she does with other pets, and vetting, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 246-2543

About Chicken:

Chicken is a young, shy boy at first, but if you go slow, he warms up quickly and his soft side shines through. In his last home, he got along well with children and seems to be dog-friendly. Cats are unknown right now, but he’s described as sweet and friendly, and he’s dreaming of a comfy “furever” couch to call his own.

👉 Meet Chicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Sand Springs, OK, please consider visiting Sand Springs Animal Welfare to meet these dogs in person. A quick phone call to (918) 246-2543 can help you learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.