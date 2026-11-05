🏥 Sand Springs healthcare jobs with multiple CNA & RN openings

Sand Springs has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, especially for CNAs and RNs who like hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid options hiring in and around Sand Springs, OK.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: Sand Springs, OK

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work in an upscale senior living community, helping residents with daily care like grooming, meals, and social time. This role comes with non-medical perks and rewards, scholarship options, annual reviews/raises, and growth opportunities in a long-standing, family-owned company.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers Location: Sand Springs, OK (client in Tulsa area)

Type: Full-time & part-time options (12-hour shifts)

Full-time & part-time options (12-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed (offers weekly pay)

Provide one-on-one, in-home dementia care with long 12-hour shifts, so you work fewer days but longer stretches. You’ll get weekly pay, paid orientation and training, recognition programs, and chances for extra hours, all while building a close relationship with one client.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Sand Springs, OK (travel ER role)

Type: Full-time (travel)

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER travel RN position where you’ll assess patients quickly, deliver emergency treatments, and adapt to different clinical settings. Good fit if you already have ER experience, strong critical thinking, and like high-intensity hospital work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.