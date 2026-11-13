Sand City’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with big brands looking for people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smooth. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More Location: Sand City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a busy store focused on wine, beer, and spirits. You’ll coach staff, handle customer issues, keep the store safe and clean, and help drive sales. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k), store discounts, paid parental leave, and more.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Sand City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to person for all inventory in the store. You’ll process shipments, keep the stock room organized, tag items, handle transfers and markdowns, and make sure the sales floor stays full and ready for customers.

Employer: Target

Location: Sand City, CA

Type: Full-time (hours may vary)

Starting pay: $25.25–$27.25/hour (full range up to $42.95/hour)

Run the store in the evenings and help the team finish strong each night. You’ll lead closing routines, coach team members, support guest services like Drive-Up and order pickup, and help hit sales and safety goals. Includes health benefits, 401(k), employee discount, paid holidays, vacation, and more for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.