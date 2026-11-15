San Tan Valley neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from moving boxes to kittens and DIY supplies. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Free kittens

Condition: Not stated; may need to be caught/handled gently

Location: Schnepf Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has cute kittens for free and is asking for genuine, caring homes. They mention you’ll need to be good at catching them, so these may not be fully socialized yet. Pickup can be around 7 AM or most times in the evening, as noted in the post.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden pallet

Condition: Sturdy, good for reuse

Location: The Greens at Johnson Ranch, Queen Creek, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Free wooden pallet, ideal for storage, DIY projects, or garden use. Described as sturdy, so it should work well for basic building or organizing projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Old gasoline in small can + empty larger gas can

Condition: Old gasoline in the small can; no nozzles for either can; large can is empty

Location: The Greens at Johnson Ranch, Queen Creek, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving away old gasoline in a small can and a bigger empty gas can. There are no nozzles included. This could be useful if you know how to safely dispose of or use old fuel and want the cans.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Moving boxes and some packing paper

Condition: Mostly large boxes, used but reusable

Location: Bella Vista Farms, San Tan Valley, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away free moving boxes, mostly large sizes, and also has some packing paper. They mention they have more than what’s pictured, so this could cover a good part of a move or storage project.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in San Tan Valley tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.