undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Tan Valley & Nearby
San Tan Valley neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from moving boxes to kittens and DIY supplies. Here’s what’s available right now.
Free Kittens Needing Loving Homes
Item: Free kittens
Condition: Not stated; may need to be caught/handled gently
Location: Schnepf Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster has cute kittens for free and is asking for genuine, caring homes. They mention you’ll need to be good at catching them, so these may not be fully socialized yet. Pickup can be around 7 AM or most times in the evening, as noted in the post.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sturdy Wooden Pallet
Item: Wooden pallet
Condition: Sturdy, good for reuse
Location: The Greens at Johnson Ranch, Queen Creek, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Free wooden pallet, ideal for storage, DIY projects, or garden use. Described as sturdy, so it should work well for basic building or organizing projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Old Gasoline and Mini Gasoline Cans
Item: Old gasoline in small can + empty larger gas can
Condition: Old gasoline in the small can; no nozzles for either can; large can is empty
Location: The Greens at Johnson Ranch, Queen Creek, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is giving away old gasoline in a small can and a bigger empty gas can. There are no nozzles included. This could be useful if you know how to safely dispose of or use old fuel and want the cans.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Moving Boxes FREE
Item: Moving boxes and some packing paper
Condition: Mostly large boxes, used but reusable
Location: Bella Vista Farms, San Tan Valley, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is giving away free moving boxes, mostly large sizes, and also has some packing paper. They mention they have more than what’s pictured, so this could cover a good part of a move or storage project.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in San Tan Valley tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.