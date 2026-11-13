San Tan Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals adding staff to keep up with new patients moving in. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: La Frontera Arizona (EMPACT – Suicide Prevention Center)

La Frontera Arizona (EMPACT – Suicide Prevention Center) Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM

Salary: Not listed

Help clients get and keep insurance coverage, including AHCCCS eligibility and enrollment, in an outpatient behavioral health setting. Great fit if you have 2+ years with Medicaid/AHCCCS applications, strong computer skills, and want solid benefits like generous PTO, 10 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), and tuition/licensure reimbursement.

Employer: HonorHealth

Location: Medical Office Building, 36305 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Medical Office Building, Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role drawing blood, handling lab specimens, and doing front-desk and computer work in a busy primary care clinic. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED, some phlebotomy experience, and strong customer service skills who wants to grow inside a large nonprofit health system.

Employer: Banner Health (Banner Medical Group)

(Banner Medical Group) Location: San Tan Valley / Queen Creek area – 37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 201

– 37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 201 Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 8 AM–4:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed, $2,000 hire-on bonus for experienced MAs

Work with an energetic primary care team doing vitals, rooming patients, minor procedures, phlebotomy, EKGs, and care coordination. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, an approved MA program, active MA certification, and BLS—great if you want steady hours and a big system with room to advance.

Employer: Inbalance Physical Therapy & Aquatics

Location: 36397 N Gantzel Rd, Suite 102, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Type: Full-time/other (in-person clinic role)

Full-time/other (in-person clinic role) Salary: $85,000–$105,000 per year + sign-on bonus

Locally owned, PT-run outpatient clinic with a focus on work–life balance and professional growth. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, unlimited CE, license & CPR paid, and more. New grads are welcome—you’ll need at least a Master’s in PT and an active PT license.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.