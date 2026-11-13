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🏥 San Tan Valley AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
San Tan Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals adding staff to keep up with new patients moving in. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.
Eligibility Benefits Specialist – EMPACT
- Employer: La Frontera Arizona (EMPACT – Suicide Prevention Center)
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Help clients get and keep insurance coverage, including AHCCCS eligibility and enrollment, in an outpatient behavioral health setting. Great fit if you have 2+ years with Medicaid/AHCCCS applications, strong computer skills, and want solid benefits like generous PTO, 10 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), and tuition/licensure reimbursement.
Phlebotomist – Primary Care
- Employer: HonorHealth
- Location: Medical Office Building, 36305 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00 AM–5:00 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift role drawing blood, handling lab specimens, and doing front-desk and computer work in a busy primary care clinic. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED, some phlebotomy experience, and strong customer service skills who wants to grow inside a large nonprofit health system.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care
- Employer: Banner Health (Banner Medical Group)
- Location: San Tan Valley / Queen Creek area – 37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 201
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 8 AM–4:30 PM)
- Salary: Not listed, $2,000 hire-on bonus for experienced MAs
Work with an energetic primary care team doing vitals, rooming patients, minor procedures, phlebotomy, EKGs, and care coordination. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, an approved MA program, active MA certification, and BLS—great if you want steady hours and a big system with room to advance.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Clinic
- Employer: Inbalance Physical Therapy & Aquatics
- Location: 36397 N Gantzel Rd, Suite 102, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
- Type: Full-time/other (in-person clinic role)
- Salary: $85,000–$105,000 per year + sign-on bonus
Locally owned, PT-run outpatient clinic with a focus on work–life balance and professional growth. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, unlimited CE, license & CPR paid, and more. New grads are welcome—you’ll need at least a Master’s in PT and an active PT license.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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