San Ramon’s dining scene is growing, and new spots are looking for leaders who can keep guests happy and teams running smooth. If you’ve managed a busy restaurant before, this is a solid chance to step into a key role.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits (Plucked Chicken & Beer concept)

Sauced BBQ & Spirits (Plucked Chicken & Beer concept) Location: San Ramon, CA

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Brand-new fast casual spot from the Sauced BBQ group, focused on fried chicken sandwiches, plates, salads, and a pour-your-own beer wall. You’ll own the full operation: P&L, hiring, training, scheduling, food safety, and building a fast, fun team that delivers great guest experiences.

If something here looks right for you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re early in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.