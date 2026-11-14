San Ramon’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital and home-care teams are hiring across imaging and nursing. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours or flexible travel work, these are worth a look.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, nights)

Pay: $2,595 per week (package based on 10-hour night shifts; stipend TBD)

This is a CT Technologist travel role with an ASAP start, 13-week duration, and 10-hour night shifts. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, consistent hours, and experience with a national travel agency that staffs facilities across the U.S.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Rotating; on-call with 30-minute response time

Produces diagnostic ultrasound studies, assists with biopsies and interventional procedures, and helps orient new staff. Comes with a full hospital benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more) and uses advanced imaging tech in an acute-care setting.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Full-time

Department: Emergency Room | Shift: Rotating

Plans and delivers high-acuity ER care, may serve as Charge Nurse, and works closely with a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you have 1+ year recent ER experience, a CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS/ENPC, and CPI, and want strong hospital benefits plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Hallway Healthcare

Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9am–1pm

Pay: $45.00–$50.68/hour + $10 shift differential for shifts 7 hours or less

Provides 1:1 in-home care to retired nuclear and federal workers, focusing on dignity and comfort. Great if you want short daytime shifts, meaningful long-term relationships with one patient per shift, and benefits like health coverage (for full-time), 401(k) with match, and mileage after 30 miles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—San Ramon healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.