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💻 San Ramon IT Roles With Multiple $150K–$280K+ Openings
San Ramon’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with high-paying roles in security, AI, and frontend engineering. If you’re an experienced engineer, there’s a lot here in the $150K–$280K+ range.
Lead Product Security Engineer
- Employer: Cloud Software Group
- Location: San Ramon, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $191,520 – $287,280 + potential bonus and incentives
Lead product security for major cloud and on-prem products, owning the Secure SDLC, code reviews in C/C++, penetration testing, and exploit development. Ideal if you have 9+ years in product security, deep Linux/Unix knowledge, and experience with tools like gdb, fuzzing, and OWASP Top 10.
Lead Application Development Engineer – Agentic Engineering
- Employer: Cloud Software Group
- Location: San Ramon, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $165,700 – $248,551 + potential bonus and incentives
Join the AIX (AI for Engineering Excellence) team to design and run AI-powered agents across the SDLC. You’ll build multi-agent workflows, integrate with GitHub/Jira/CI/CD, and set patterns for governance, security, and observability of AI systems.
Senior Software Engineer, Front End (Customer Experience)
- Employer: Scout Motors Inc.
- Location: San Ramon, CA (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Initial CA base salary range: $154,000 – $187,000 + annual performance bonus
Build polished, high-stakes customer-facing UIs for how people buy Scout’s electric trucks and SUVs—trade-in, configuration, finance, and delivery. Great fit if you have 5+ years in frontend, strong React + TypeScript, care about accessibility and performance, and like working closely with product and design.
Staff Software Engineer, Front End (Customer Experience)
- Employer: Scout Motors Inc.
- Location: San Ramon, CA (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Initial CA base salary range: $181,500 – $220,000 + annual performance bonus
Be the technical anchor for Scout’s customer experience, leading frontend architecture, performance, and design system work. Best for engineers with 8+ years experience, deep React/TypeScript, and strong skills in WebGL, GSAP, Framer, Astro, and Core Web Vitals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible when they see strong experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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