San Ramon neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, plus a no-cost local event to check out. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: White wire closet shelf with support brackets

Condition: Not stated (appears to be a long white wire shelving unit with brackets included)

Location: San Ramon West, San Ramon, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a 12-inch white wire closet shelf that comes with support brackets, great for adding storage in a closet, laundry room, or garage. Length is not listed, so you may want to ask the poster for exact measurements before pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Full size mattress

Condition: Very comfortable, good condition, kept in a dust protector zipper case

Location: South San Ramon, San Ramon, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This full size mattress is being given away for free. The owner says it’s very comfortable and has always been kept in a dust protector zipper case, which helps keep it clean and protected. You’ll need to DM the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup in South San Ramon and bring your own vehicle to transport it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Vintage baseball and sports card buying/selling/trading

Cost to attend: FREE event (cards themselves are for sale/trade)

Time: Today, Noon to 5 pm

Location: Outside “Talkin Baseball,” 321 Hartz Ave, Danville, CA (under a blue canopy)

Area: Canyon Crest, San Ramon, CA listing

Source: nextdoor.com

A local neighbor is hosting a vintage sports card setup with thousands of singles and sets: baseball, football, basketball, and more. You can buy, sell, and trade cards, and there will be other collectors there too. The event itself is free to attend, so it’s a fun no-cost outing for sports fans and collectors.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

These free deals and events can go quickly, so if something interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.