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San Ramon
Toys for Tots donations accepted in San Ramon
9 days ago
San Ramon is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots from Monday, 2026-11-16 through Friday, 2026-12-11. You can drop off toys at the San Ramon Community Center, City Hall, Alcosta Senior & Community Center, and the San Ramon Public Works Yard. Gifts for tots and teens are most needed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Ramon - Government
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