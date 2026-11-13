San Ramon’s food scene is growing fast, with new concepts and neighborhood spots hiring now. If you like busy kitchens, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Brand-new fast casual spot from the Sauced BBQ group, focused on fried chicken sandwiches, plates, salads, and a pour-your-own beer wall. You’ll run the whole restaurant, lead hiring and training, manage P&L, and build a fun, fast-paced team that delivers quick service and great guest experiences.

Employer: Pairfield Pizza & Pints

Pairfield Pizza & Pints Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Part-time/Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, on-site)

Part-time/Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, on-site) Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role prepping toppings, cooking and assembling pizzas, and keeping the line clean and organized. Good fit if you have some kitchen or food service experience and want steady hours, paid training, and an employee discount in a casual pizza-and-pints setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these places often hire for more than one role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.