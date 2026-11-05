📢 City seeks contractor for Monarch Park playground upgrade

📢 City seeking contractor for Monarch Park playground project

The City of San Ramon is asking for proposals to design and build new playground facilities at Monarch Park, 8502 N Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA 94582.

Qualified contractors will provide all labor, materials, and equipment for the full playground upgrade and replacement.

Key dates:

RFPQ issued: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Wednesday, Questions due (in writing only): by 5:00 p.m., November 17, 2026 to Matt Ramirez at publicservices@sanramon.ca.gov

by to at Proposal deadline: must be received by 2:00 p.m., December 8, 2026 at: City Clerk’s Office

7000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583

must be at:

Proposals must be sealed, labeled “Monarch Playground Upgrades and Replacement (CIP 955423),” and include the contractor’s name, address, and DIR registration number. Faxed or emailed proposals are not accepted, and late proposals will be returned unopened.

The City expects to select a contractor in December 2026, with Council approval in February 2027 and work starting around March 1, 2027 (all tentative).