🛒 San Ramon Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Ramon has a nice mix of steady retail and front desk roles right now, with both full-time and part-time options. Good fit if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90 per hour (plus potential bonuses/premiums)

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and support daily store operations. Good for someone who enjoys problem-solving, can multitask, and wants solid benefits like 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health insurance. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: ClubSport San Ramon (Members-only health & fitness club)

(Members-only health & fitness club) Location: San Ramon, CA 94582

Type: Part-time (about 15–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $19.00 per hour

Welcome members, handle check-ins and payments, book courts/lessons/massages, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Great if you want a flexible schedule, free gym membership (20+ hrs/week), and like working in a fitness-focused, social environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.