💰 San Ramon Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $120K+

San Ramon’s finance scene is busy right now, especially with tech and local firms hiring for solid, full-time roles. Here are several strong openings if you’re building a career in accounting or corporate finance.

Employer: Robert Half (for a high-growth AI/robotics/AgTech company)

Robert Half (for a high-growth AI/robotics/AgTech company) Location: San Ramon, CA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + equity

You’ll be the first dedicated AR & Collections hire in the U.S., owning the full order-to-cash cycle for about 1,000 customer accounts. About 50% billing / 50% collections, with direct exposure to senior finance leaders and a chance to build processes and automation from the ground up.

Employer: Robert Half (for a high-growth AI/robotics/AgTech company)

Robert Half (for a high-growth AI/robotics/AgTech company) Location: San Ramon, CA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, individual contributor

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 base + equity

Great fit if you have 2–4 years in FP&A, corporate finance, banking, or consulting and want more than just reporting. You’ll own budgeting, forecasting, modeling, and management reporting, work closely with executives, and help shape the FP&A function in a fast-growing, venture-backed tech company.

Employer: Fone and Associates (CPA firm)

(CPA firm) Location: San Ramon, CA 94583 – Hybrid remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $60,000 per year (DOE)

Join a local CPA firm handling individual, business, and fiduciary tax returns, tax projections, audits, and tax authority correspondence. Good role if you have or are working toward an accounting degree, are a CPA candidate, and want hands-on public accounting experience with health, dental, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—San Ramon’s finance jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.