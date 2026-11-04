🍽️ Several San Ramon Food & Hospitality Jobs, $65K+ Available

San Ramon’s food scene is growing fast, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and a solid management job if you’ve got experience.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits (Plucked Chicken & Beer)

Sauced BBQ & Spirits (Plucked Chicken & Beer) Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.00/hour

Roles: Busser/Runner, Cashier, Dishwasher/Prep Cook, Line Cook, Shift Lead

Brand new counter-service spot from the Sauced BBQ & Spirits team. Great if you want to get in early at a new restaurant and grow with the opening crew.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits (Plucked Chicken & Beer)

Sauced BBQ & Spirits (Plucked Chicken & Beer) Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Lead a brand new fast-casual fried chicken concept, owning everything from P&L to team training and guest experience. Good fit if you’ve run busy restaurants and want to build a team and culture from day one.

Employer: Delarosa (via Back Of House)

(via Back Of House) Location: San Ramon, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Hourly + tips, 401(k), shift meal, 100% employer-paid health insurance for employees averaging 28+ hours/week, commuter benefits, and more

Front-door role at a lively Roman-style pizzeria with a big focus on warm, European-style hospitality. Great if you like a buzzy, social vibe and want strong benefits even in a part-time role.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the hiring mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.