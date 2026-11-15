undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies in San Rafael — Sofas, Chair & More
San Rafael neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from sofas to lights. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
FREE two piece sectional Sofa
Item: Macy's Jollene 113" 2-piece fabric sectional, right-arm-facing, slate grey
Condition: Has sun stains on the back and side
Location: Loch Lomond, San Rafael, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Dimensions:
- Total: 113" W x 86" D x 33" H
- Chaise: 39" W x 86" D x 33" H
- Sofa: 74" W x 38" D x 33" H
- Seat height: 18"
Large sectional, good for a living room or family room if you don’t mind some sun fading. You’ll need a vehicle big enough to move it.
Wooden drop leaf table - free
Item: Wooden drop-leaf table
Condition: Not fully described; check second ad for dimensions
Location: 23 Kinross Drive, Loch Lomond, San Rafael, CA (will be outside if not raining)
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
The table is being left curbside for easy pickup. The poster says the post will be removed when it’s picked up, so if the listing is still live, it may still be there. Look for a second ad from the same poster for exact measurements.
Free - Upholstered Accent Chair - Button-Tufted, Paisley Fabric
Item: Upholstered accent chair, button-tufted back, paisley fabric (red, gold, green)
Condition: Upholstery in good shape; two flaws noted
Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Dark wood legs on casters
- One back leg has worn finish
- One front caster has come off (caster is included)
- Pickup only, first come, first served
- No delivery, no holds
Nice accent chair if you’re handy enough to reattach the caster or don’t mind the small flaws.
String of lights (San Rafael CA)
Item: String of decorative lights
Condition: Not fully described; see photos in listing
Location: San Rafael, CA (exact pickup details via poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
Details:
- 10 white balls with a floral pattern
- Each ball is about the size of a tennis ball
- Fair Offer Policy applies (the giver will wait to hear from several people before choosing who gets it)
- Extra photos at: https://trashnothing.com/pics/jtwT2rW
Good for soft lighting on a patio, bedroom, or party space.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free couch
Item: Light gray couch (set of sofa cushions)
Condition: Good overall; one cushion has a stain from a spill (owner kept it covered with a blanket); non-smoker home
Location: Montecito, San Rafael, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Dimensions:
- 70" long
- 38" deep
- 27" tall
Nice size for a small living room or office. Plan for help lifting and a vehicle that can handle a full couch.
Free items in San Rafael tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the latest details, and message the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.