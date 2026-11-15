San Rafael neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from sofas to lights. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Macy's Jollene 113" 2-piece fabric sectional, right-arm-facing, slate grey

Condition: Has sun stains on the back and side

Location: Loch Lomond, San Rafael, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Dimensions:

Total: 113" W x 86" D x 33" H

Chaise: 39" W x 86" D x 33" H

Sofa: 74" W x 38" D x 33" H

Seat height: 18"

Large sectional, good for a living room or family room if you don’t mind some sun fading. You’ll need a vehicle big enough to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Wooden drop-leaf table

Condition: Not fully described; check second ad for dimensions

Location: 23 Kinross Drive, Loch Lomond, San Rafael, CA (will be outside if not raining)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

The table is being left curbside for easy pickup. The poster says the post will be removed when it’s picked up, so if the listing is still live, it may still be there. Look for a second ad from the same poster for exact measurements.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Upholstered accent chair, button-tufted back, paisley fabric (red, gold, green)

Condition: Upholstery in good shape; two flaws noted

Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Dark wood legs on casters

One back leg has worn finish

has One front caster has come off (caster is included)

(caster is included) Pickup only , first come, first served

, No delivery, no holds

Nice accent chair if you’re handy enough to reattach the caster or don’t mind the small flaws.

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Item: String of decorative lights

Condition: Not fully described; see photos in listing

Location: San Rafael, CA (exact pickup details via poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

Details:

10 white balls with a floral pattern

with a Each ball is about the size of a tennis ball

Fair Offer Policy applies (the giver will wait to hear from several people before choosing who gets it)

(the giver will wait to hear from several people before choosing who gets it) Extra photos at: https://trashnothing.com/pics/jtwT2rW

Good for soft lighting on a patio, bedroom, or party space.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Light gray couch (set of sofa cushions)

Condition: Good overall; one cushion has a stain from a spill (owner kept it covered with a blanket); non-smoker home

Location: Montecito, San Rafael, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Dimensions:

70" long

38" deep

27" tall

Nice size for a small living room or office. Plan for help lifting and a vehicle that can handle a full couch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in San Rafael tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the latest details, and message the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.