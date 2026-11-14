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🎁 Freebies and Free Services Around San Rafael Today
San Rafael neighbors are sharing some helpful free items and even a free service offer this week. Here’s what’s available right now.
Millie Moon Baby Diapers
Item: Millie Moon baby diapers
Condition: Not stated
Location: San Rafael, San Rafael, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Pack of Millie Moon baby diapers with a cute animal design on the diapers. Great if you have a little one or want to help a new parent in the neighborhood.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Black Studded Mary Jane Flats size 11
Item: Kids black studded Mary Jane flats
Size: Kids 11
Condition: Not stated
Location: Picnic Hill, San Rafael, CA
Category: Clothing & accessories
Pair of black Mary Jane flats with silver-tone studs and adjustable buckle straps. These are kids size 11, a fun style for dress-up or everyday wear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tree Trimming & Tree Removal Services
Offer: Free estimates for tree and yard work
Services: Professional tree trimming, tree removal, pruning, and yard cleanup
Location: Gerstle Park, San Rafael, CA (serving San Rafael and nearby areas)
Category: Garden / Services
Contact: Call or text 415-261-6033
Website: https://mrreyestreelandscaping.netlify.app
Local pro offering reliable tree and yard services with free estimates and affordable prices. Good option if you need help with overgrown trees or general yard cleanup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items and free estimates tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.