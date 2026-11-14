San Rafael neighbors are sharing some helpful free items and even a free service offer this week. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Millie Moon baby diapers

Condition: Not stated

Location: San Rafael, San Rafael, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Pack of Millie Moon baby diapers with a cute animal design on the diapers. Great if you have a little one or want to help a new parent in the neighborhood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids black studded Mary Jane flats

Size: Kids 11

Condition: Not stated

Location: Picnic Hill, San Rafael, CA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Pair of black Mary Jane flats with silver-tone studs and adjustable buckle straps. These are kids size 11, a fun style for dress-up or everyday wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Free estimates for tree and yard work

Services: Professional tree trimming, tree removal, pruning, and yard cleanup

Location: Gerstle Park, San Rafael, CA (serving San Rafael and nearby areas)

Category: Garden / Services

Contact: Call or text 415-261-6033

Website: https://mrreyestreelandscaping.netlify.app

Local pro offering reliable tree and yard services with free estimates and affordable prices. Good option if you need help with overgrown trees or general yard cleanup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and free estimates tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.