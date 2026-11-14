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San Rafael
📅 Limited tickets for 20th Annual Book Talk & Luncheon
12 days ago
📅 Limited tickets: Book Talk & Luncheon with Elaine Petrocelli
HeadsUp is down to limited tickets for its 20th Annual Book Talk and Luncheon with Elaine Petrocelli, Founder and CEO of Book Passage.
At the event, you can:
- Enjoy lunch and good company
- Hear about the “must buy” books of the year
- Get a jump on your holiday shopping
- Be entered into a raffle for a “Book Lovers Bundle” with your ticket purchase
Can’t make the luncheon? You can still support HeadsUp:
- Shop at Book Passage that same day, in person or online
- Mention HeadsUp at checkout so a percentage of your purchase is donated to the foundation
If you’re a reader or need gift ideas, this is a fun way to support San Rafael schools while you shop.
More Info: San Rafael High School -
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