📅 Limited tickets: Book Talk & Luncheon with Elaine Petrocelli

HeadsUp is down to limited tickets for its 20th Annual Book Talk and Luncheon with Elaine Petrocelli, Founder and CEO of Book Passage.

At the event, you can:

Enjoy lunch and good company

Hear about the “must buy” books of the year

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Be entered into a raffle for a “Book Lovers Bundle” with your ticket purchase

Can’t make the luncheon? You can still support HeadsUp:

Shop at Book Passage that same day , in person or online

, Mention HeadsUp at checkout so a percentage of your purchase is donated to the foundation

If you’re a reader or need gift ideas, this is a fun way to support San Rafael schools while you shop.