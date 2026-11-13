San Rafael has some solid grocery jobs right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and helping customers face-to-face.

Here are several full-time openings at Cardenas Markets in San Rafael, CA:

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Rafael, CA

San Rafael, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hour

Help customers at the register, handle cash, and keep the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want room to grow in retail.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Rafael, CA

San Rafael, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hour

Stock and rotate meat, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers choose products. You’ll be on your feet, moving fast, and working closely with a team in the meat department. Food Handler card required.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: San Rafael, CA

San Rafael, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hour

Greet customers, stock and organize tortilla displays, and use scales to weigh and label products. Great if you like hands-on work with food and steady customer interaction. Food Handler card required.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.