📅 Holiday fundraisers supporting San Rafael schools

Several fun ways to support San Rafael City Schools and the HeadsUp foundation this season:

• San Rafael High School Tree Lot – The annual tree lot is opening soon at San Rafael High School. Buy Christmas trees, wreaths and more, with music and candy canes, and support the school.

• HeadsUp Annual Give Campaign – Nearly 300 families already helped raise over $25,000 in October. The campaign runs all school year, and any amount helps.

• Book Talk & Luncheon – Friday, December 4, 2026, 11:30 am–1:30 pm at Book Passage, Corte Madera. Limited tickets remain for the 20th Annual Book Talk and Luncheon with Elaine Petrocelli, including lunch, book recommendations, and entry into a “Book Lovers Bundle” raffle.

Can’t attend? Shop in person or online that same day and mention HeadsUp; Book Passage will donate a percentage of sales.

• HeadsUp Holiday Event with West End Nursery – Sunday, December 13, 4–6 pm at West End Nursery. Family-friendly fundraiser with refreshments, holiday crafts, photos with Santa, gift wrapping, and 20% of purchases donated to HeadsUp.

All events support local students, schools, and equitable education in our community.