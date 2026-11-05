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Novato

Home Ground Habitats offers monthly Community Days

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b83Or_1GpfFAtr00

Home Ground Habitats, a non-profit native plant nursery in Novato, is holding open Community Days on the first Saturday of each month during planting season, where visitors can tour its demonstration gardens for ideas and inspiration for their own yards.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marin County Parks

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