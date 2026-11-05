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Novato
Home Ground Habitats offers monthly Community Days
7 days ago
Home Ground Habitats, a non-profit native plant nursery in Novato, is holding open Community Days on the first Saturday of each month during planting season, where visitors can tour its demonstration gardens for ideas and inspiration for their own yards.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Marin County Parks
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