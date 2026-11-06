🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Rafael Right Now

San Rafael neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from garden plants to a kids bike. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Wood wine bottle rack

Condition: Good; bare wood, ready to stain, paint, or use as-is

Size: 23” x 18” x 9.5”

Location: Lucas Valley–Marinwood, Marin County, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple wooden rack that can hold multiple bottles and fit in a pantry, garage, or dining area. Great for a small wine collection or extra storage.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: (10) Pittosporum tenuifolium ‘Silver Sheen’ shrubs

Type: Fast-growing, evergreen hedge plants

Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

These well-maintained shrubs can make about a 40-foot privacy hedge when spaced around 4 feet apart. Small, light-green, glossy leaves; likes full sun but will also grow in part shade.

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Item: (7) fortnight lily plants (Dietes grandiflora or Dietes bicolor)

Type: Tough, drought-tolerant, evergreen clumping perennials

Size: About 2–3 feet tall and wide

Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

Free if you help dig them out. These do well in full sun to partial shade and flower best in the sun. They can be divided easily if you want even more plants.

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Item: (7) Olea europaea ‘Little Ollie’ shrubs (fruitless olive)

Type: Compact, evergreen shrubs

Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

Free if you dig them up and bring your own containers. Needs part shade to full sun and low to moderate water. Can grow up to 5' x 5', but can be pruned smaller; current owner keeps them around 2' x 2'.

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Item: Assorted lumber pieces

Use: DIY projects, small builds, or repairs

Location: Country Club, San Rafael, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Tools)

Various sizes of wood, good for shelves, garden projects, or craft builds. Check the listing for exact pieces and to arrange pickup.

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Item: Pink Specialized kids bike

Wheel size: 16-inch wheels

Location: Country Club, San Rafael, CA

Source: nextdoor.com (Bicycles)

Great for a young rider ready for a quality brand-name bike. Check the post for any notes on training wheels or fit.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Rafael tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.