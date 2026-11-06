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San Rafael

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Rafael Right Now

8 days ago

San Rafael neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from garden plants to a kids bike. Here’s what’s available around town.

Wood wine bottle rack (Marinwood)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038M1A_1GoNHB3900

Item: Wood wine bottle rack
Condition: Good; bare wood, ready to stain, paint, or use as-is
Size: 23” x 18” x 9.5”
Location: Lucas Valley–Marinwood, Marin County, CA
Source: trashnothing.com

Simple wooden rack that can hold multiple bottles and fit in a pantry, garage, or dining area. Great for a small wine collection or extra storage.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Garden Hedge Plants: Pittosporum tenuifolium ‘Silver Sheen’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIjzW_1GoNHB3900

Item: (10) Pittosporum tenuifolium ‘Silver Sheen’ shrubs
Type: Fast-growing, evergreen hedge plants
Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA
Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

These well-maintained shrubs can make about a 40-foot privacy hedge when spaced around 4 feet apart. Small, light-green, glossy leaves; likes full sun but will also grow in part shade.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Flowering evergreen perennial plants for free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8Mja_1GoNHB3900

Item: (7) fortnight lily plants (Dietes grandiflora or Dietes bicolor)
Type: Tough, drought-tolerant, evergreen clumping perennials
Size: About 2–3 feet tall and wide
Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA
Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

Free if you help dig them out. These do well in full sun to partial shade and flower best in the sun. They can be divided easily if you want even more plants.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Healthy Evergreen Shrubs for free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHKRN_1GoNHB3900

Item: (7) Olea europaea ‘Little Ollie’ shrubs (fruitless olive)
Type: Compact, evergreen shrubs
Location: Lucas Valley/Marinwood, San Rafael, CA
Source: nextdoor.com (Garden)

Free if you dig them up and bring your own containers. Needs part shade to full sun and low to moderate water. Can grow up to 5' x 5', but can be pruned smaller; current owner keeps them around 2' x 2'.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Assorted Lumber Pieces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ouu8_1GoNHB3900

Item: Assorted lumber pieces
Use: DIY projects, small builds, or repairs
Location: Country Club, San Rafael, CA
Source: nextdoor.com (Tools)

Various sizes of wood, good for shelves, garden projects, or craft builds. Check the listing for exact pieces and to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Specialized Kids Bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F37mE_1GoNHB3900

Item: Pink Specialized kids bike
Wheel size: 16-inch wheels
Location: Country Club, San Rafael, CA
Source: nextdoor.com (Bicycles)

Great for a young rider ready for a quality brand-name bike. Check the post for any notes on training wheels or fit.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Rafael tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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