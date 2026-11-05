🏥 San Rafael healthcare jobs with multiple openings and strong pay

San Rafael’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from pet hospitals to home care and major medical groups. If you’re in the medical field and want solid pay plus good benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Veritas Veterinary Partners (PESCM)

Veritas Veterinary Partners (PESCM) Location: San Rafael, CA (1 Thorndale Drive)

(1 Thorndale Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: $34–$38/hour + $6,000 sign-on bonus for credentialed techs

Work in Marin County’s only 24/7 specialty and emergency veterinary hospital, side-by-side with board-certified specialists in internal medicine and more. Four 10-hour weekday shifts, strong benefits (401k match, CE support, parental leave, holiday double pay, mental health support) and a very team-focused, growth-minded environment.

Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners (Animal Medical Center San Rafael)

(Animal Medical Center San Rafael) Location: San Rafael, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180k–$200k/year (DOE) + production bonus

Modern 4,000 sq ft small animal practice with 3 exam rooms, in-house lab, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and dental radiology. Offers no negative accrual, long-term incentive cash program, up to $75k sign-on/relocation (DOE), 401k match, strong CE support, and a collaborative team culture—open to experienced vets and recent grads.

Employer: ameriCARE Marin

Location: Mill Valley & surrounding Marin County areas (serving San Rafael region)

(serving San Rafael region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $24/hour

Provide one-on-one care to seniors and adults in their homes—helping with daily activities, companionship, transportation, and more. Flexible schedules, immediate openings, and training/professional development make this a good fit if you’re compassionate, dependable, and want meaningful work in the community.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (TPMG)

Location: San Rafael, CA

Type: Full-time

Anesthesiology role with a physician-led group serving the San Rafael area, open to board-certified or board-eligible physicians. Highlights include AI-based charting, strong work-life balance, no RVUs, occurrence-based malpractice, forgivable loan up to $150,000, interest-free home loan up to $250,000, relocation assistance, pension + 401k, and generous paid leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to different levels of experience and can tweak schedules for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.