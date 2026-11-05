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San Rafael
💰 San Rafael Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
7 days ago
San Rafael has some solid finance roles right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you’ve got accounting or payroll skills, this is a good moment to look.
Executive Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – Full-Time, Days
- Employer: MarinHealth (Marin General Hospital dba MarinHealth Medical Center)
- Location: San Rafael, CA (North Bay healthcare system)
- Salary: $97.55 – $146.33 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week
- Lead enterprise financial planning for a fast-growing, UCSF-affiliated health system. You’ll own budgeting, long-range financial plans, capital planning, and business intelligence, reporting directly to the CFO and guiding key decisions across the hospital and clinics.
Payroll Specialist (Payroll Technician) – Contract to Hire
- Employer: Kavaliro (onsite with a local client)
- Location: San Rafael, CA 94903
- Salary: $35.00 – $39.00/hr contract; ~$41.07/hr when hired permanent
- Type: Full-time, 6-month contract-to-hire, onsite
- Handle end-to-end payroll for a school district, including regular and supplemental payrolls, benefits, and leave administration. Good fit if you know payroll laws and like being the go-to person for staff questions and vendor coordination.
Accountant – Marin County Office of Education
- Employer: Marin County Office of Education
- Location: San Rafael, CA
- Salary: $453.94 – $551.76 per day
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Coordinate and analyze accounting records for school districts and the county office, using an accounting system to prepare financial reports. Includes a comprehensive benefits package and regular collaboration with local education business offices.
- More details and application: https://www.edjoin.org/Home/JobPosting/2271238
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more options than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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