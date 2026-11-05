💰 San Rafael Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

San Rafael has some solid finance roles right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you’ve got accounting or payroll skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: MarinHealth (Marin General Hospital dba MarinHealth Medical Center)

MarinHealth (Marin General Hospital dba MarinHealth Medical Center) Location: San Rafael, CA (North Bay healthcare system)

(North Bay healthcare system) Salary: $97.55 – $146.33 per hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week

Lead enterprise financial planning for a fast-growing, UCSF-affiliated health system. You’ll own budgeting, long-range financial plans, capital planning, and business intelligence, reporting directly to the CFO and guiding key decisions across the hospital and clinics.

Employer: Kavaliro (onsite with a local client)

(onsite with a local client) Location: San Rafael, CA 94903

Salary: $35.00 – $39.00/hr contract; ~$41.07/hr when hired permanent

Type: Full-time, 6-month contract-to-hire, onsite

Handle end-to-end payroll for a school district, including regular and supplemental payrolls, benefits, and leave administration. Good fit if you know payroll laws and like being the go-to person for staff questions and vendor coordination.

Employer: Marin County Office of Education

Location: San Rafael, CA

Salary: $453.94 – $551.76 per day

Type: Full-time, in-person

Coordinate and analyze accounting records for school districts and the county office, using an accounting system to prepare financial reports. Includes a comprehensive benefits package and regular collaboration with local education business offices.

and regular collaboration with local education business offices. More details and application: https://www.edjoin.org/Home/JobPosting/2271238

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more options than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.