Jelly's Place in Richmond, CA is seeking a quiet, calm home for Raya, a female Great Pyrenees who was found running loose and has since grown more confident, now enjoying playtime with stuffed toys and treats. Raya is protective, needs extra time to warm up to new people and places, and should go to a peaceful, predictable home with no other animals. Adoption visitors can meet her at Jelly's Place Wednesday–Sunday, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jelly's Place