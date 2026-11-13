The City of San Pablo is inviting neighbors to stay informed about city news and events by signing up for a weekly e-newsletter. The post shares a link to subscribe and a link to view this week’s issue.

Residents can use the signup link to receive regular updates about community events and important city information. They can also click the issue link to read the most recent newsletter and learn what is happening in the city this week.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San Pablo