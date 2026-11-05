Jelly's Place highlights employer donation matching

Jelly's Place, a nonprofit animal rescue and no-kill shelter in San Pablo, CA, is asking donors to use employer matching gift programs to increase support for rescued animals. Many companies, including Microsoft, Google, Target, GE, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Gap, CarMax, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Capital Group, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Coca-Cola, IBM, American Express, Avon, CoinStar, Verizon, Deloitte, Checkr, Autodesk, Salesforce, and Choice Hotels, may match donations or give cash for employee volunteer hours, and all donations to Jelly's Place are tax-deductible. Learn more or donate: www.jellysplace.org/support-us.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jelly's Place