📅 Meet the Planning Director Finalists on Monday

San Miguel County is hosting a public meet and greet with the two finalists for the Planning Director position.

Stop by on Monday, November 16, from 3:00–4:00 p.m. in the BOCC room on the second floor of the Miramonte Building, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride.

The public is invited, and light refreshments will be served. This is a chance to meet the candidates and get a feel for who may help guide future planning decisions in the county.

The invitation is also offered in Spanish:

El evento será el lunes 16 de noviembre, de 3:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m., en la sala de reuniones de la Junta de Comisionados del Condado, en el segundo piso del edificio Miramonte, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride. Toda la comunidad está invitada y habrá bocadillos y bebidas.