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📅 Meet San Miguel County Planning Director finalists Nov. 16
📅 Meet the Planning Director Finalists on Monday
San Miguel County is hosting a public meet and greet with the two finalists for the Planning Director position.
Stop by on Monday, November 16, from 3:00–4:00 p.m. in the BOCC room on the second floor of the Miramonte Building, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride.
The public is invited, and light refreshments will be served. This is a chance to meet the candidates and get a feel for who may help guide future planning decisions in the county.
The invitation is also offered in Spanish:
El evento será el lunes 16 de noviembre, de 3:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m., en la sala de reuniones de la Junta de Comisionados del Condado, en el segundo piso del edificio Miramonte, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride. Toda la comunidad está invitada y habrá bocadillos y bebidas.
More Info: Join Us! Meet and Greet with Planning Director Fin...
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