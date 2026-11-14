💰 Help expand local childcare and get a big tax credit

Mountain Munchkins, the only infant childcare provider in the East End of San Miguel County, is raising money now to expand in 2027.

They plan to:

Add 10 infant and 4 toddler spots

and spots Start a new after-school program for K–2nd graders

Serve about 29 more families each year

Mountain Munchkins is owned by the Town of Mountain Village and already serves 38 children ages 8 weeks to 5 years, with 40+ kids on the waitlist.

You can support the expansion by donating through the Telluride Foundation:

Donate online: bit.ly/MunchkinsDonation

Gifts of $250–$100,000 qualify for Colorado’s Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, giving you a 50% credit on your Colorado state taxes.

To learn more about the program, visit mountainmunchkinschildcare.com.