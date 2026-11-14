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San Miguel County
💰 Donate now to expand Mountain Village childcare in 2027
12 days ago
💰 Help expand local childcare and get a big tax credit
Mountain Munchkins, the only infant childcare provider in the East End of San Miguel County, is raising money now to expand in 2027.
They plan to:
- Add 10 infant and 4 toddler spots
- Start a new after-school program for K–2nd graders
- Serve about 29 more families each year
Mountain Munchkins is owned by the Town of Mountain Village and already serves 38 children ages 8 weeks to 5 years, with 40+ kids on the waitlist.
You can support the expansion by donating through the Telluride Foundation:
- Donate online: bit.ly/MunchkinsDonation
- Gifts of $250–$100,000 qualify for Colorado’s Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, giving you a 50% credit on your Colorado state taxes.
To learn more about the program, visit mountainmunchkinschildcare.com.
More Info: Mountain Munchkins launches fundraising campaign f...
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